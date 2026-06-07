SA’s young guns need a strong start

Broos has everything he needs to lead Bafana to the World Cup group stages. A 16-year wait is over and South Africans are itching to see Bafana Bafana at the World Cup once again. Well, it’s only four days to go before coach Hugo Broos’s young guns open the 2026 edition of the world’s biggest sporting event when they play against Mexico in a sea of sombreros at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on Thursday.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- South Africa's national football team, Bafana Bafana, is set to end a 16-year absence from the World Cup.
- Coach Hugo Broos leads a young squad to their first match of the 2026 World Cup against Mexico.
- The opening game will take place at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.
- The match is scheduled for Thursday, just four days away.
- Fans in South Africa are eagerly anticipating Bafana’s return to the world stage.