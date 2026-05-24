Where is the Bafana noise ahead of World Cup

We are hoping there will be song and dance at the Union Building in Pretoria on Wednesday when the South African Football Association (Safa) and coach Hugo Broos announce the final Bafana Bafana squad that will represent South Africa at the much-awaited 2026 Fifa World Cup, to be held in the USA, Mexico and Canada next month.
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- The South African Football Association (Safa) will unveil the final Bafana Bafana squad on Wednesday.
- The announcement will take place at the Union Building in Pretoria.
- Coach Hugo Broos will be present for the squad reveal.
- The squad will represent South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
- The tournament is scheduled to be held next month in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.