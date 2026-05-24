Where is the Bafana noise ahead of World Cup

We are hoping there will be song and dance at the Union Building in Pretoria on Wednesday when the South African Football Association (Safa) and coach Hugo Broos announce the final Bafana Bafana squad that will represent South Africa at the much-awaited 2026 Fifa World Cup, to be held in the USA, Mexico and Canada next month.

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