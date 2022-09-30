Alleged vehicle finance fraudsters appear in court

Two alleged vehicle finance fraudsters aged 30 and 37 appeared before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Even though they appeared separately, the duo is accused of the same offence.

Thabang Phillip Dooka and Nhlahla Adrian Mathye allegedly applied for finance from car dealerships using fraudulent papers.

According to police Captain Lloyd Ramovha, in December 2019 Mathye applied for R512 000 vehicle finance through Wesbank from a Hyundai dealership in Randburg, and in January 2020 Dooka applied for motor vehicle finance at the same dealership.

“Both applications were approved and Dooka took a delivery of a 2016 Audi while Mathye took a vehicle worth of R400 000. It was later discovered that they used false credentials and falsified pay slips during the application.

“The case has been postponed to 18 October. Both vehicles have since been recovered,” said Ramovha.

