Cricket

Macheke says she’s ready for Proteas

By Sunday World
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CENTURION, SOUTH AFRICAN - FEBRUARY 14: Tebogo Macheke of the Titans during the Hollywoodbets Pro50 match between Fidelity Titans Women and World Sports Betting Western Province Women at SuperSport Park on February 14, 2026 in Centurion, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Tebogo Macheke may not have gotten her first official international cap for the Proteas on Friday, but hope is not yet lost, as there are still four more games to go in the five-match T20 series against India, which started on Friday.

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https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • Tebogo Macheke may not have gotten her first official international cap for the Proteas on Friday, but hope is not yet lost, as there are still four more games to go in the five-match T20 series against India, which started on Friday.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Siyasanga Monoalibe.
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