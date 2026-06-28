Proteas must beat Bangladesh to keep T20 World Cup dream alive

The Proteas might be on a roll and enjoying a three-match winning streak at the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup but all of that could be in vain if they fail to get the job done against Bangladesh today to stand a chance of advancing to the semi-finals.

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