Proteas out to redeem themselves against Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Following a rather disappointing start to the T20 Women’s World Cup campaign, the Proteas will be looking to redeem themselves and record their first win when they face Pakistan on Thursday night in Birmingham. The game is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 pm.

South Africa succumbed to a 65-run defeat to six-time champions Australia in the opening match last Saturday at Old Trafford, Manchester.

They were made to chase a steep 173 runs to win, but fell short in some crucial phases of the game, as they were not as fluid and clinical with the bat on the day.

Lessons from Australian loss

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta said that the loss to Australia made them reflect as a team on some of the things they need to work on for the rest of the tournament.

“I think for us, it’s just to be open-minded and take the lessons out of the game. If you look at that game, Australia beat us in crucial phases,” Jafta said.

“When we sat down, we said this is where we must be very clinical as a team, and I mean basics, something that you always get jittery in the first game.

“But I think when you look at our team, the coach [Mandla Mashimbyi] was really firm in saying, you know what, it’s time for us to reflect so that for the next game, we know exactly what we need to focus on.

“And I think with the training that we’ve had, everyone kind of has all their roles, and nothing changes, you literally keep going with the game plan. A game like that, yes, it speaks wonders to our batting lineup, but for me, I’m glad it happened, because it’s kind of like showing you where you need to just put more emphasis on the way you operate.”

Sticking to basics

On how the team plans to bounce back and register their first win at the World Cup, Jafta said the team needs to stick to basics and simplicity.

“Simplicity, because you tend to overthink, and you think too far ahead. If anything, that game just brought us back. For me, it’s never a loss; it’s always a lesson,” she said.

“That’s how I deal with every situation, and the coach reiterates to us focusing on just that, what were the lessons we learned, and now the Australian game is behind us, now we’ve got another opposition, which is Pakistan, who are also just as dangerous.

“So, if you’re going to go in there and estimate your opposition, you’re all going to come second best. But for us, it’s just to respect, do what we do well, and focus on that, and the outside noise is something on the outside,” Jafta added.

The Proteas have been runners-up in three consecutive white-ball events and still have the hope to go all the way and win it this year.