Alexander Bay police crack down on illegal mining

Two alleged illegal miners were arrested during a late-night operation on Friday, the South African Police Service said today.

Police received intelligence about illicit mining activities at Beesbank, Alexander Bay at about 10.45pm. Officers immediately moved to the identified area where they apprehended two suspects, both aged 42.

A search of the scene uncovered several bags containing suspected diamond-bearing gravel along with digging implements believed to have been used in the mining operation.

Charges and court appearance

The suspects have been charged with contravention of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (Act 28 of 2002) for illegal prospecting and mining without authorisation, as well as trespassing.

They are expected to appear in the Springbok Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

Namakwa District Commissioner Brigadier Schalk Andrews commended the officers for their swift response and vigilance.

He issued a stern warning that illegal mining will not be tolerated in Alexander Bay: “Illegal mining undermines the economy and damages the environment. The SAPS will continue to act decisively against those involved in these activities.”