Bloody holiday weekend in the Free State as seven people are murdered

While the festive season is a time for celebration, a grim shadow of violence has fallen across the Thabo Mofutsanyana region after a series of brutal incidents — fuelled by alcohol, rage, and readily available weapons — left seven people dead.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested four suspects in connection with multiple murders and attempted murders. Police have issued a stern condemnation of the violence. They urged firearm owners to act responsibly and the public to report illegal weapons.

Alcohol, road rage, domestic violence

SAPS Free State spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring confirmed the incidents. He said the violence was as a result of the abuse of alcohol, domestic violence, and road rage and involved the use of firearms and knives.

“These tragic events occurred in areas including Phuthaditjhaba, Kestell, Makwane, Marquard, Harrismith, and Ladybrand. And they have claimed the lives of seven people,” said Mophiring.

He said on December 28, two women and one man were shot inside a shack at Thlolong, near Kestell.

“It is alleged that the suspect demanded clothes for his children from his girlfriend. During the altercation, he allegedly produced an illegal firearm, fatally shot both women at the scene. And he injured a man who is currently hospitalised.

“The suspect has been arrested and charged with double murder and attempted murder. Also possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He is expected to appear before the Kestell Magistrate’s Court soon,” said Mophiring.

Murder of girlfriend’s mother

He also said that on December 26, a 25-year-old man was arrested for murder. The man allegedly assaulted his girlfriend’s mother to death at Leratong Village, in Qwaqwa.

“The suspect accused the deceased of stealing his cellphone. He was arrested on Sunday, 28 December 2025. And he is expected to appear before the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate’s Court soon,” said the spokesperson of the SAPS.

Mophiring added that on Sunday, two truck drivers were involved in a road rage incident on the N3 near the weighbridge. He stated that both truckers reportedly stopped their trucks on the side of the road and that a fight ensued.

“It is alleged that one of the drivers attempted to produce a weapon. The suspect drew his licensed firearm and shot him. And the victim died at the scene. The 45-year-old suspect was arrested, and his firearm was seized. He is expected to appear before the Harrismith Magistrate’s Court soon on a charge of murder,” said Mophiring.

He also stated that last Friday, a 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death at Kgabisi Village. The incident, which occurred after an argument, resulted in the man dying at the scene.

Quarrel mediator stabbed to death

Mophiring said that a case of murder is being investigated, and the suspect is still at large.

In another incident in Moemaneng near Marquard, Mophiring said that a couple were involved in an argument in the street last Saturday. This resulted in death, when a male known to the duo intervened and allegedly stabbed the husband, who died at the scene.

He said that the suspect was arrested and charged with murder. He appeared before the Marquard Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

On Sunday, Mophiring said the local hospital in Ladybrand summoned police to view the body of a man. He was identified by family after being accused of robbing a woman in the area.

“It is suspected he was killed by a mob. A case of murder is being investigated. Police strongly condemn all forms of violence within society, as they yield no positive outcomes.

Lawful firearm owners are reminded to strictly adhere to firearm regulations. And members of the public are urged to report illegal firearms, which often end up in the wrong hands of criminals,” said Mophiring.

