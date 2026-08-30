Botswana national arrested with live pangolin at Limpopo border

Authorities have arrested a 27-year-old Botswana citizen after he was allegedly caught crossing into South Africa with a live pangolin, a species classified as a Specially Protected Wild Animal, the South African Police Service said on X over the weekend.

Police said South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members were conducting routine patrols along the Limpopo River near the Groblersbrug Border Post on Wednesday evening, 26 August, when they spotted the suspect crossing from Botswana.

When confronted, the man failed to produce a passport. A search of his bag revealed the pangolin, which he could not account for. He was immediately apprehended and handed over to Tom Burke Border Policing.

The suspect, Tholego Gaebolae, appeared in the Phalala Magistrate’s Court on Friday, August 28. He was remanded in custody and his case was postponed until September 17 for a bail application and further investigation.

Limpopo Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Jan Scheepers commended the SANDF and SAPS for their swift action, noting that the arrest highlighted ongoing efforts to combat wildlife trafficking and illegal immigration in the province.

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