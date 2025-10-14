Cop wanted for murder in Gauteng takes own life in Limpopo

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lt Gen Thembi Hadebe, has condemned an incident in which a 53-year-old police sergeant from Riba Cross, Burgersfort, took his own life after being cornered by police along the R555 road near Burgersfort on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased, who was attached to the Presidential Protection Service (PPS) in Pretoria, Gauteng, was wanted in connection with a murder and an attempted murder committed in that province.

Wanted for murder of female colleague

“It is alleged that on Saturday, 11 October 2025, the Sergeant fatally shot a female Sergeant, also a member of the SAPS in Pretoria. On Sunday morning, 12 October 2025, he allegedly shot and wounded his wife in Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng,” said Ledwaba.

Following intelligence about his movements, Limpopo police intercepted the white Nissan vehicle he was driving. The suspect allegedly fired a shot towards police officers and, when cornered, turned the firearm on himself.

“The firearm used was confirmed to be a state-issued service pistol,” Ledwaba added.

In condemning the incident, Lt Gen Hadebe expressed deep concern over the continued loss of lives due to domestic violence, particularly involving members of the police service.

“This tragedy once again highlights the urgent need for members to seek help when facing personal difficulties. We remain committed to supporting the well-being of our members while upholding the rule of law,” said Hadebe.

An inquest case has been opened. And the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has been informed for further investigation.

Son accidentally kills farm worker

Meanwhile, Ledwaba confirmed that the Thabazimbi Magistrate’s Court has granted bail to a 43-year-old man. This follows a tragic incident in which his 11-year-old son accidentally shot and killed a farm worker at a farm in Thabazimbi on Saturday.

The father was arrested and charged with negligent handling of a firearm, he was released on R3,000 bail. The matter has been postponed to December 12 for further investigation.

Ledwaba said the child will undergo an assessment process in accordance with the provisions of The Child Justice Act.

Police investigations into both incidents are continuing. The identity of the father cannot be disclosed to protect the identity of the minor child involved.

