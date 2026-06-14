Domestic dispute leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in the Merrivale area

Midlands EMS crews, along with Midlands EMS K9 Rescue Medics, were dispatched to a residence in the Merrivale area, KwaZulu-Natal, after reports of a domestic-related incident at the weekend.

Upon arrival, paramedics assessed the scene and declared one of the people dead.

a mother and two children, aged two and nine, were injured during the dispute. Paramedics initiated advanced medical care at the scene before all three patients were stabilised and transported to hospital for further treatment.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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