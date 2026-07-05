Domestic violence case ends in tragedy in Kanana

A 31-year-old woman has been remanded in custody after her appearance in the Orkney Magistrate’s Court in connection with the alleged murder of her 44-year-old boyfriend. She is due back in court on Monday, July 6, 2026.

According to police reports, the incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, July 2, when members of the Kanana police responded to a domestic violence complaint at around 3am.

Upon arrival, it was alleged that the suspect, Lehohang Felicia Shuping, had been involved in an argument with her boyfriend, during which she allegedly stabbed him with a knife.

After the attack, Shuping reportedly fled to her parents’ home. Police traced her there and she later led officers back to the crime scene, where the victim’s body was discovered outside with stab wounds to the neck.

Emergency Medical Services declared him dead at the scene.

Shuping was arrested and charged with murder. She appeared before the Orkney Magistrate’s Court on Friday, July 3. The case was postponed to Monday, July 6, for a bail application. She remains in custody.

Provincial Commissioner of North West, Major General Ryno Naidoo, condemned the incident, urging members of the public to seek help before domestic disputes escalate into violence.

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