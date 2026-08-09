Eleven killed in overnight shootings across Cape Town

Western Cape police have reinforced deployments in several communities after three separate shooting incidents in Langa, Gugulethu and Khayelitsha claimed the lives of 11 people overnight.
Three men, aged 25, 31 and 35, were shot dead in the TR Section at Lingelethu West, Khayelitsha at about 10.50pm on Saturday.
Just minutes earlier, at around 10.45pm, four men and a woman were gunned down in Winnie Mandela Street, Phase 3, KwaLanga.
On Sunday, at 4.10am, gunmen opened fire in the Barcelona informal settlement, Gugulethu, killing two men and a woman. Two additional victims were injured during the attack.
Detectives from the Provincial Serious Violent Crimes Unit are investigating all three incidents. Police have bolstered visibility in the affected areas and other identified hotspots to prevent further violence.
The motive behind the shootings remains unclear and forms part of investigations.
Authorities have urged anyone with information to contact the SAPS Crime Stop line at 08600 10111 or share details anonymously via the MySAPS App.
- Eleven people were killed in three separate shooting incidents in Langa, Gugulethu, and Khayelitsha overnight.
- Three men aged 25, 31, and 35 were shot dead in the TR Section at Lingelethu West, Khayelitsha, around 10.50pm on Saturday.
- Five people, including four men and a woman, were shot in Winnie Mandela Street, Phase 3, KwaLanga, at about 10.45pm on Saturday.
- Two men and a woman were killed and two others injured during a shooting in the Barcelona informal settlement, Gugulethu, at 4.10am on Sunday.
- The Provincial Serious Violent Crimes Unit is investigating all three incidents, with police increasing patrols in affected areas to prevent further violence.