Eleven killed in overnight shootings across Cape Town

Western Cape police have reinforced deployments in several communities after three separate shooting incidents in Langa, Gugulethu and Khayelitsha claimed the lives of 11 people overnight.

Three men, aged 25, 31 and 35, were shot dead in the TR Section at Lingelethu West, Khayelitsha at about 10.50pm on Saturday.

Just minutes earlier, at around 10.45pm, four men and a woman were gunned down in Winnie Mandela Street, Phase 3, KwaLanga.

On Sunday, at 4.10am, gunmen opened fire in the Barcelona informal settlement, Gugulethu, killing two men and a woman. Two additional victims were injured during the attack.

Detectives from the Provincial Serious Violent Crimes Unit are investigating all three incidents. Police have bolstered visibility in the affected areas and other identified hotspots to prevent further violence.

The motive behind the shootings remains unclear and forms part of investigations.

Authorities have urged anyone with information to contact the SAPS Crime Stop line at 08600 10111 or share details anonymously via the MySAPS App.

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