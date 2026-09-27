Ex-girlfriend arrested for alleged murder in Bothaville

Police in Bothaville have arrested a 32-year-old woman after she alleged stabbed her former partner in the Kgotsong location last night.

Police responded to a complaint about a stabbing at around 10.10pm. On arrival, officers found a 44-year-old man lying on the ground with a stab wound to the chest.

Emergency medical services were called to the scene but the victim was declared dead.

It is alleged that the suspect and the victim, who were previously in a relationship, had been involved in an argument. The woman allegedly stabbed her ex-boyfriend with a knife, fatally wounding him.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

Police confiscated the knife believed to have been used in the attack, which has been booked in as evidence.

The woman is expected to appear in the Bothaville Magistrate’s Court soon on a charge of murder.

Police say the exact circumstances surrounding the argument and the events leading to the fatal stabbing remain under investigation.