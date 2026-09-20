Field rangers among suspects nabbed in R4 million endangered species poaching case

Three men, including two field rangers, aged 40 and 62, and a 41-year-old community member from Tolwe, Limpopo, have been served with summons to appear in court on charges of fraud, corruption, and contravention of the Environmental Act.

Investigations revealed that on May 25 and 26, 2023, the suspects allegedly forged a hunting permit under the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment. Using the fraudulent document, they reportedly facilitated the illegal hunting and capture of endangered species in a SANParks Nature Reserve.

Poaching Operation

Authorities allege that the trio, assisted by four additional accomplices, used a helicopter to dart animals valued at more than R4 million. The captured wildlife was then loaded onto a truck and transported to undisclosed locations.

The matter was escalated to the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit, which conducted intensive investigations before referring the case to the Director of Public Prosecutions. Summonses were subsequently issued for all seven suspects.

On Friday, September 18, 2026, officials traced and served summons on three suspects in the Tolwe policing area. The remaining four suspects are being sought and will face similar charges once located.

The three suspects are expected to appear before the Senwabarwana Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, where they will face charges of fraud, corruption and environmental law violations.

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