Five people shot dead in Langa

Western Cape police have launched a manhunt after five people were fatally shot in Langa on Saturday night, August 8.

Police responded to a complaint at about 10.45pm regarding a shooting at a house in Winnie Mandela Street, Phase 3, Langa. Upon arrival, officers discovered five people had been shot.

The Four men and one woman were declared dead at the scene.

Authorities have opened a murder investigation and are searching for the perpetrators responsible for the attack. The motive behind the shooting has not yet been established.

Police have urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact the SAPS Crime Stop line at 08600 10111 or provide details anonymously via the MySAPS App. Officials assured that all information will be treated with strict confidentiality.

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