Former Emfuleni municipal fleet manager arrested for R16 million tender fraud

The Gauteng Political Killings Task Team has arrested a 42-year-old former fleet manager of Emfuleni Local Municipality on charges of fraud and corruption linked to a multimillion-rand contract.

The arrest stems from the alleged irregular awarding and implementation of a municipal vehicle fleet said.

Investigators revealed that approximately R16 million was paid to a service provider for the delivery of 18 municipal vehicles, including UD trucks and bakkies.

However, only seven vehicles were delivered to the municipality, despite full payment allegedly having been made.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Monday, July 20, on charges of fraud and corruption.

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