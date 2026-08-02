Four killed in Nyanga mass shooting

Detectives from the Serious Violent Crime Unit have launched an investigation into a mass shooting in Nyanga that claimed the lives of four men on Saturday night, August 1.

According to preliminary reports, the victims were travelling in a Toyota Avanza along Old Klipfontein Road when they stopped to repair a flat tyre just before 10pm. While attending to the vehicle, they were ambushed by unknown gunmen who opened fire.

Medical personnel declared all four men deceased at the scene.

The attackers fled immediately after the shooting and remain at large. Police believe the incident may be taxi-related, though the motive will form part of the investigation.

Four counts of murder have been opened, with detectives from the Serious Violent Crime Unit leading the investigation.

Appeal to the public

Authorities have urged anyone with information to assist the investigation by contacting the SAPS Crime Stop line at 08600 10111 or submitting details anonymously via the MySAPS App. Police assured that all information will be treated with strict confidentiality.

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