Four suspects to appear in court for extortion and murder in Bonteheuwel

Police in Bishop Lavis have arrested four men in connection with extortion-related offences and the murder of a spaza shop owner in Bonteheuwel.

The arrests were made during an intelligence-driven operation on Friday, July 17, led by members of Operation Lockdown III and the police.

The suspects, aged between 31 and 43, are alleged to have terrorised spaza shop owners in the area by demanding protection fees and forcing some businesses to close. They are also linked to the murder of a 31-year-old shop owner in Assegai Street on Monday, July 13.

Three suspects were apprehended at an address in Assegai Street, while the fourth was arrested in Jakkalsvlei Street. Police confirmed that all four are affiliated to a gang.

The suspects are expected to make their first appearance at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Monday, July 20, facing charges of extortion and murder.

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