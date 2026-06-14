Gauteng roadblock results in arrest of 21 motorists for driving under the influence

Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni led another successful multidisciplinary High-Density Operation Shanela II in the SAPS Honeydew and Cosmo City policing precincts in the Johannesburg district.

During the operation, police conducted a roadblock which resulted in the arrest of 21 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol.

A total of 86 undocumented foreign nationals were also apprehended for contravention of the Immigration Act.

Nine suspects were arrested for possession of drugs, while one individual was arrested for allegedly employing undocumented foreign national.

Fourteen liquor outlets were closed for non-compliance with the Liquor Act and three tampered motor vehicles were impounded.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department issued several traffic fines for various traffic violations and non-compliance with road traffic regulations.

Furthermore, Gauteng Provincial Detectives arrested 684 wanted suspects overnight, including 139 suspects linked to crimes against women and children.

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