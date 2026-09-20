Heroin with a street value of R2 million seized at OR Tambo Airport

Police have arrested a 52-year-old South African man at OR Tambo International Airport after seizing heroin with a street value of more than R2 million in an intelligence-led operation, police said on Sunday.

The suspect had just arrived on a flight from Accra, Ghana, when members of the South African Police Service (SAPS), supported by the Border Management Authority, intercepted him.

A search of his luggage uncovered bullet-like objects and blocks containing substances suspected to be heroin.

This marks the third suspected drug mule arrest at OR Tambo in the past three weeks, underscoring the airport’s role as a key battleground in South Africa’s fight against drug trafficking.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court later this week on drug trafficking charges. Investigations are ongoing to identify possible links to organised crime syndicates.

The SAPS reaffirmed its commitment to dismantling and dislodging drug trafficking networks through intelligence-led operations and targeted enforcement at ports of entry.

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