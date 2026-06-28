Home Affairs warns public about fake R250 reward notice for reporting undocumented foreign nationals

The Department of Home Affairs has dismissed as fraudulent a notice circulating on social media claiming that members of the public would receive a reward of R250 for every undocumented foreign national they report or bring in.

In a statement posted on its official X account on June 28, the department said the notice did not originate from Home Affairs and should not be regarded as legitimate.

“The notice circulating on social media is fraudulent and did not originate from the Department of Home Affairs,” the department said.

“Neither the Department nor the Minister of Home Affairs offers monetary rewards to members of the public for reporting undocumented foreign nationals,” the department said.

“We encourage the public to verify information through official channels before sharing it. Let us all play our part in promoting accurate information, responsible engagement and respect for the rule of law,” the department said.

Home Affairs advised the public to rely on its official communication platforms for verified updates, announcements and information.