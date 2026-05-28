Interpol tracks down rape suspect in Eastern Cape

A 56-year-old wanted fugitive was arrested on Wednesday at his home in Kabega Park, Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape for the alleged sexual abuse of his daughter.
The suspect is expected to appear before the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court on Friday facing an extradition application by the government of the US to the Republic of South Africa.
Suspect a US citizen
The suspect, a US citizen, is wanted by Interpol on charges of rape and sexual assault reported by the victim’s mother to the San Antonio Police Department in 2017.
“According to a report, the suspect allegedly raped his daughter and shared explicit text messages with her over a period of time. The victim was 12 years old at the time,” the police said in a statement.
Upon completion of the investigation, the suspect had fled the US and was traced to the Eastern Cape, South Africa.
“Interpol National Central Bureau Pretoria traced the suspect and executed a Section 5(1)(b) warrant upon receipt of the USA’s extradition request with support from the Nelson Mandela Bay District Intervention Task Team, Crime Combating Unit and Mount Road Crime Intelligence,” the police said. – SAnews.gov.za
- A 56-year-old US citizen was arrested at his home in Kabega Park, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, for allegedly sexually abusing his daughter.
- He faces extradition to the United States, with a court appearance scheduled in Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
- The suspect is wanted by Interpol on rape and sexual assault charges reported in 2017 in San Antonio, Texas.
- Allegations include rape and sharing explicit messages with the victim, who was 12 years old at the time.
- After fleeing the US, he was traced and arrested in South Africa with assistance from Interpol and local law enforcement.
A 56-year-old wanted fugitive was arrested on Wednesday at his home in Kabega Park, Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape for the alleged sexual abuse of his daughter.
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Upon completion of the investigation, the suspect had fled the US and was traced to the Eastern Cape,
“Interpol National Central Bureau Pretoria traced the suspect and executed a Section 5(1)(b) warrant upon receipt of the USA’s extradition request with support from the Nelson