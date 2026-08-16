Limpopo court hands down life sentence for rape of 13-year-old girl

The Mokerong Magistrate’s Court has sentenced Lesetja Frans Molomo, 28, to life imprisonment for the rape of a 13-year-old girl in the Gilead policing area.

Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Jan Scheepers, welcomed the sentence and praised the outcome as a strong message against gender-based violence.

On September 20, 2024, the victim encountered Molomo, who was known to her, at a shop in Hlogo ya Nku village. He allegedly forced her to accompany him to his homestead, where he undressed and raped her.

After the assault, Molomo gave the girl a cellphone, telling her to keep it so he could contact her whenever he wanted.

The ordeal left the victim traumatised. She withdrew from her family, locked herself in her bedroom, refused to eat and even threatened suicide. Her sister later discovered the cellphone and, upon confronting her, learnt that Molomo had coerced the minor into a relationship she did not want.

The victim’s mother reported the incident to the South African Police Service, who immediately opened a rape case. The matter was transferred to the Mokopane Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit.

Sergeant Saki Ledwaba was assigned to the case and pursued the investigation with determination. His efforts led to Molomo’s arrest on November 4, 2024.

Bail was denied, and Molomo remained in custody until his sentencing.

On Friday, August 14, 2026, the Mokerong Magistrate’s Court convicted Molomo and imposed a life sentence for the rape of a minor.

Lieutenant General Scheepers commended the court’s ruling and Sergeant Ledwaba’s dedication: “This life sentence reflects our commitment to protecting women and children and ensuring that perpetrators of gender-based violence face the full might of the law. I applaud Sergeant Ledwaba for his professionalism and dedication.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content