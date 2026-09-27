Limpopo police warn of extortion scam involving fake officer

Limpopo police have issued a warning to the public about a growing extortion scam in which criminals impersonate a senior police officer using his photograph on social media and other platforms.

The fraudsters have been circulating the image of Colonel Mosito Tumelo Ntsasa, attached to the Limpopo Provincial Technology Management Services, to pose as a police official.

Victims are allegedly contacted by the scammers, who claim that their relatives have been arrested and are being detained at a police station.

The criminals then pressure victims to pay money in exchange for the supposed release of their family members.

The police said Colonel Ntsasa had no involvement in the fraudulent activities and that his identity was being misused.

Limpopo Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Jan Petrus Scheepers condemned the scam and warned perpetrators that the SAPS would not tolerate such criminal conduct:

“We are issuing a strong warning to these criminals that the SAPS will not tolerate the misuse of the identity and image of a police official to extort money from members of the public. We are intensifying the manhunt for the perpetrators and will pursue every available lead to identify and apprehend those behind these criminal activities,” he said.

Public advisory

Police have urged communities to remain vigilant and verify any information about alleged arrests or detentions with the relevant police station.

Members of the public are advised:

Not to transfer money to anyone claiming to be a police officer.

Not to disclose banking details, passwords, PINs or personal information to unknown callers or social media accounts.

Report suspicious calls, messages or accounts immediately to the police.

The South Africa Police Service is investigating the matter and working to identify the suspects behind the impersonation and extortion scheme.

Anyone who may have fallen victim to the scam or has information that could assist the investigation is urged to report the matter at their nearest police station or contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.