North West man sentenced to 18 years for rape of minor

The Ganyesa Regional Court in North West has sentenced Thapelo Sesipi, 26, to 18 years’ imprisonment after convicting him of raping a 12-year-old girl.

Police said in a post on X today that the case stemmed from an incident on July 7, 2020, when the victim’s sister discovered Sesipi on a bed with the child.

She left to seek help. When she returned, she found Sesipi had fled. The victim then disclosed that she had been raped.

The matter was reported to Bray police station, where a case of rape was opened. DNA evidence positively linked Sesipi to the crime and he later admitted guilt.

Court ruling

In addition to the prison sentence, the court ordered that Sesipi’s name be added to the National Sex Offenders Register.

He was also declared unfit to possess firearms under Section 103 of the Firearms Control Act (Act 60 of 2000).

Police response

North West Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Arthur Adams welcomed the ruling and praised the work of Detective Sergeant Itumeleng Serapelwane from the Morokweng Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

Adams commended the investigating officer, the prosecution team and the victim for their resilience.

“This sentence reflects the justice system’s commitment to protecting children and ensuring that perpetrators of gender-based violence face the full might of the law,” he said.