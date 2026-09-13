Over 30 pedestrians arrested this past week on N1 and N4

The Tshwane Metro Police Department has raised alarm after more than 30 pedestrians were arrested last week for illegally walking or hitchhiking along the N1 and N4 highways.

Authorities say the arrests highlight a growing and dangerous trend of individuals attempting to cross or walk along highways. The actions pose a serious risk not only to pedestrians but also to motorists, who may be unable to react in time to avoid collisions.

The metro police said highways were designed exclusively for fast‑moving vehicles and being found on them was a punishable offence.

The metro police urged residents to avoid highways and instead use designated pedestrian crossings and pavements.

“These actions endanger both pedestrians and motorists. Let us all work together to ensure the safety of everyone in the City of Tshwane,” the department said in a statement.

The arrests form part of ongoing enforcement efforts to reduce road fatalities and promote safer behaviour among pedestrians.

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