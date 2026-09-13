Police arrest five suspects for kidnapping and rape of e-hailing driver

Steenberg police in Cape Town have arrested five suspects after rescuing a 25‑year‑old e‑hailing driver who was kidnapped, raped and held for ransom in Heathfield.
Police said the victim had met one of the female suspects through his e‑hailing business last week. After exchanging numbers and communicating during the week, they arranged to meet on Saturday.
When he arrived, he was allegedly kidnapped by two women and three men.
The suspects contacted the victim’s brother, demanding R4 000 for his release.
Police tracked the victim’s vehicle and located him on Southampton Road in Heathfield, where he was rescued. Reports indicate that the two female suspects raped the victim during the ordeal.
Police arrested two women, aged 23 and 34, along with three men aged 16, 42 and 48.
All five suspects are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, September 14, 2026.
Authorities have commended the swift action that led to the victim’s rescue and the arrests. The case highlights the dangers faced by e‑hailing drivers and the importance of vigilance when engaging with new clients.
- Steenberg police in Cape Town arrested five suspects after rescuing a 25-year-old e-hailing driver who was kidnapped, raped, and held for ransom in Heathfield.
- The victim met one of the female suspects through his e-hailing business, exchanged numbers, and arranged to meet on Saturday when the kidnapping occurred.
- Two women and three men allegedly kidnapped the victim and demanded R4,000 from his brother for his release.
- The victim was located and rescued on Southampton Road in Heathfield, and the two female suspects reportedly raped him during the ordeal.
- The arrested suspects include two women aged 23 and 34, and three men aged 16, 42, and 48, all set to appear in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on September 14, 2026.
Steenberg police in Cape Town have arrested five suspects after rescuing a 25‑year‑old e‑hailing driver who was kidnapped, raped and held for ransom in
Police said the victim had met one of the female suspects through his e‑hailing business last week. After exchanging numbers and communicating during the week, they arranged to meet on Saturday.
When he arrived, he was allegedly kidnapped by two women and three men.
Police tracked the victim’s vehicle and located him on
Police arrested two women, aged 23 and 34, along with three men aged 16, 42 and 48.
All five suspects are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on