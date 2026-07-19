Police hunt suspect after officer murdered in Bushbuckridge

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for a suspect who allegedly attacked two officers while they were responding to a domestic violence complaint in Bushbuckridge on Saturday night, July 18.

The South African Police Service said on Sunday, July 19, that a 41-year-old sergeant was fatally wounded with a sharp object during the incident. A 37-year-old constable was also injured after being pushed into a hole.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and remains at large.

A case of murder and attempted murder has been opened. The investigation has been handed over to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks.

Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi condemned the attack and vowed that the suspect would be brought to justice.

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