Police launch probe after four bodies found in Gqeberha

A dedicated investigation has been initiated after four men were found shot dead in G‑West, Walmer, Gqeberha, in the Western Cape on Saturday evening, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said on Sunday.

The victims, aged between 20 and 30 years, were discovered at around 8.30pm on September 12. Each had sustained gunshot wounds.

The circumstances surrounding the killings remain unclear. Police say the matter forms part of an investigation.

Police conducted enquiries in the surrounding areas in an attempt to identify witnesses but no leads have been established.

No arrests have been made.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Members of the public can contact Lieutenant Colonel Monde Sithole, the team leader of the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit, at 082 457 2812. Alternatively, information can be shared with the nearest police station or via Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

SAPS has stressed that the investigation team will pursue all leads to uncover the circumstances behind the killings and bring those responsible to justice.

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