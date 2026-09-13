Police offer R50 000 reward in search for missing 7-year-old

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are offering a R50 000 reward for information that could help locate seven-year-old Lathitha Mtolo, who has been missing since February.

Lathitha was last seen by her friends in the Marikana area of Kokstad on February 26, 2026. Since then, her whereabouts have remained unknown.

Police previously arrested a 33-year-old man after community members apprehended and assaulted him.

He reportedly confessed under duress that he had kidnapped Lathitha and handed her over to another man. However, the court did not enrol the kidnapping docket due to insufficient evidence.

Authorities are urging anyone with knowledge of Lathitha’s disappearance or location to come forward.

Members of the public can contact Detective Constable Jaca at 071 769 7670 or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111. Information can also be provided anonymously.

The SAPS said the case remained a priority. Investigators were determined to uncover the circumstances surrounding Lathitha’s disappearance and bring those responsible to justice.

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