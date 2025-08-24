‘Rogue’ police officer dies in bad company of robbers during high-speed chase

How a police officer was found in an uncompromising position – dead – in a vehicle driven by crime suspects remains a mystery to Mpumalanga police.

The South African Police Services (SAPS) Anti Hijack Task Team in Middleburg made a breakthrough when they arrested three suspects, aged between 30 and 42 on Friday night following an attempted robbery incident that occurred in Belfast, Mpumalanga.

According to Mpumalanga Police’s Brigadier Donald Mdhluli, at approximately 10pm, a group of armed individuals who falsely identified themselves as police officers, took advantage of a VW Polo that had stopped as the occupants needed to relieve themselves next to the road.

The suspects then held their victims at gunpoint and instructed the driver, aged 34, as well as the rest of the occupants to lie on the ground.

“Fortunately, members of the Police were busy patrolling the area due to prior reports of robberies. Members were tactically working in a mission to prevent similar robberies recurring as directed by SAPS Operational Plans,” said Mdhluli

He added: “Upon detecting something suspicious on the roadside, the vigilant members of the SAPS team swiftly came closer and introduced themselves as police officers.

It was during this time that the suspects, out of the blue, began firing shots on the members whilst attempting to flee in their vehicle, a white Datsun Go with Mpumalanga registration plates.”

High-speed chase

According to Brigadier Mdhluli, one of the suspects fled on foot, and that was when a high-speed chase ensued, culminating in the suspects’ vehicle crashing into a tree.

“… the suspects were cornered at the scene, while the third one, a police detective, aged 54, from Pienaar SAPS, was found deceased in the rear seat of the vehicle. It is suspected that he could have sustained injuries during the exchange of gunfire; however that is subject to an investigation,” said Mdhluli

Two firearms and ammunition were also recovered at the scene, and these items were confiscated to form part of the investigation.

The other suspect, who fled on foot, was also apprehended near the N4 Road towards Machadodorp, the police spokesperson said.

He said the suspects are facing various charges, including attempted car hijacking, robbery with a firearm, and attempted murder as well as illegal possession of firearms with ammunition. More charges could be added against the suspects as the investigation continues.

The suspects are expected to appear at the Belfast Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Police vehicle involved

Mdhluli said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has been notified, and a full investigation is underway regarding this incident.

“A police van, Toyota Hilux from Pienaar Detectives, was also recovered at a certain farm in Belfast, near where the incident occurred. The state vehicle was the one used by the said detective member for standby duties and at this stage, police cannot rule out the possibility that the state vehicle could have been used without authority granted, though that part will be investigated as well.”

Mdhluli said investigations were still underway to determine whether the deceased police man died due to the shootout or the accident impact, and also whether he was authorised to use the police van which was found parked at the farm.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi has welcomed the arrest of the suspects as well as the recovery of the firearms with ammunition whilst commending members for their bravery as they defended themselves when faced with an attack.

“It is a shameful act when an individual sworn to uphold the law is found on the other side of it. As the SAPS, we distance ourselves from any criminality. It is either our members are with us against crime or consequences will follow for their criminal activities, as one cannot serve two masters. It is time they ship in or ship out.”