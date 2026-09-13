SAPS intensifies investigations after four women found dead in Kempton Park

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched an urgent investigation after the discovery of four women’s bodies in the Kempton Park area over the past two months.

Disturbing pattern emerges

The latest body was found on Saturday evening in Rhodesfield. Detectives have noted troubling similarities across the cases: the victims were discovered half-naked, with visible bruising, and all within the same vicinity.

While police have not yet confirmed the presence of a serial killer, the pattern has raised serious concern.

Public Safety Warning

The SAPS is urging women in Kempton Park and surrounding areas to remain vigilant. Authorities advise against walking or running alone in isolated spaces and encourage travelling or exercising in groups.

“The safety of women remains a priority for SAPS and we will not wait for further incidents before taking decisive action,” police said in a statement.

Task team established

Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane has directed the Gauteng provincial police commissioner to form a dedicated multidisciplinary task team. The unit will include detectives from the Murder and Robbery Unit, the Investigative Psychology Unit and other specialised divisions.

Deputy Provincial Commissioner Major General Mbuso Khumalo will lead the team. He has been tasked with ensuring that “no stone is left unturned” in identifying those responsible.

Police are appealing to residents, motorists, security personnel and anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in Rhodesfield or nearby areas to come forward.

Information can be shared directly with Warrant Officer Elvis Manyike at 082 465 7249 or anonymously via the #MySAPSApp.

SAPS has assured the public that specialised resources have been mobilised to urgently advance the investigation and bring perpetrators to justice.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content