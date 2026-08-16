SAPS seizes counterfeit and illicit goods worth over R2.5 million

The South African Police Service in Gauteng has seized counterfeit, contraband and illicit goods valued at more than R2.5 million during operations in Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg this week.

On Sunday, August 16, police said members of the Gauteng Counterfeit Unit, working with a brand protector, conducted inspections at four shops in Germiston, Ekurhuleni District on Wednesday, August 12.

They confiscated 5 433 items worth R115 450, including counterfeit consumables and illicit products such as honey, poison and pharmaceuticals.

The next day, Thursday, August 13, the team returned to Germiston, visiting five shops. They seized an additional 2 075 counterfeit consumable items valued at R41 495.

Members of the City Deep Border Police, acting on intelligence, carried out a raid in Crown Mine, Johannesburg District on the same day. The operation uncovered 1 608 counterfeit clothing items with an estimated value of R2.41 million.

The seized goods included clothing bearing luxury brand names such as Versace, Gucci, The North Face, Ameri, BALR, Balenciaga, Christian Dior, Loewe, and True Religion consisting of T-shirts, pants and hoodies.

The SAPS said the counterfeit goods were placed in storage pending further investigation, with brand protectors assisting in verifying the items. Documentation was completed on-site to support the case.

Members of the public have been urged to avoid purchasing counterfeit or illicit products and to report suspected criminal activity.

“Operations like these are part of our ongoing efforts to disrupt the illegal trade in counterfeit and contraband goods across Gauteng,” SAPS said in a statement.

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