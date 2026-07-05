SAPS warns public after Centurion blue light arrests

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has issued a stern warning to the public after the arrest of two men in Centurion for the illegal fitting and possession of blue lights on a private vehicle.

The two suspects — a 40-year-old vehicle owner and a 49-year-old Mozambican national accused of fitting the lights — are due to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday, July 6, 2026.

The suspects are expected to face charges relating to the contravention of Regulations 176 and 185 of the National Road Traffic Regulations, which prohibit the unauthorised fitment and use of blue lights on private vehicles.

Police said on X over the weekend that in June, police officers conducting a roadblock stopped a vehicle fitted with blue lights in the Wierdabrug area of Centurion.

During questioning, the female driver informed police that the vehicle belonged to her husband. Further investigation led to the arrest of the owner of the vehicle on Friday, July 3, 2026. Police arrested the Mozambican national on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

Public Safety Concerns

The SAPS emphasised that fitting or using blue lights without legal authority was a criminal offence. The regulations existed to protect the public and preserve the integrity of official law enforcement vehicles.

Authorities noted that the illegal use of blue lights had become a serious concern, with criminal syndicates, commonly referred to as the “blue light gang”, using them to impersonate police officers. Victims have been robbed, hijacked and terrorised by criminals exploiting the tactic.

The SAPS has vowed to intensify operations aimed at removing unauthorised blue lights from South Africa’s roads.

Offenders found manufacturing, selling, fitting or using such equipment would face the full might of the law, police said.

Members of the public are urged to report suspicious vehicles displaying blue lights immediately by calling #CrimeStop at 08600 10111 or using the #MySAPSApp.

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