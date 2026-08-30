Six suspected illegal miners found dead in Ngodwana

Police in Mpumalanga have launched a murder investigation after six bodies, believed to be those of suspected illegal miners, were discovered in the Mashobote area of the Ngodwana Policing Precinct on Saturday morning.

At around 11am, police received a call from a community member who reported seeing human bodies on a nearby mountain. Illicit Mining Team members were dispatched to the scene, where they found six men with gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigations suggest the killings could be linked to rivalry among illegal mining groups operating in the area. Police are continuing to probe the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Mpumalanga Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Apaphia Modise expressed concern over the discovery, noting the seriousness of finding six bodies in one location.

Authorities have urged the public to assist with information that could shed light on the killings as the investigation continues.

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