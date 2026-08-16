Three arrested for attempting to breach security at SADC Summit

Security officials have arrested three individuals who attempted to gain unauthorised access to the 46th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit under way at the Durban International Convention Centre.

Two Congolese nationals were arrested on Saturday after presenting accreditation that did not belong to them. Their identities did not match the documents at an access-control point, leading to their immediate arrest.

They face charges of fraud, impersonation and contravention of the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act 2 of 2010.

Earlier in the week, a Zimbabwean national was also arrested after allegedly attempting to obtain accreditation under the guise of being a performing artist. He faces charges relating to being illegally in South Africa.

The arrests bring to three the number of individuals detained in connection with attempts to bypass summit security.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) has warned that falsification, misuse or sharing of accreditation will not be tolerated.

“No person should attempt to test the security arrangements around the summit. Measures are comprehensive and designed to protect delegates, Heads of State, government officials, accredited participants and the public,” NatJoints said in a statement over the weekend.

Authorities confirmed they were aware of planned marches and gatherings in Durban during the summit.

NatJoints said that while the constitutional right to protest peacefully was respected, there would be zero tolerance for violence, intimidation, or attempts to disrupt proceedings.

Security forces remain on high alert, with strict access-control measures in place.

NatJoints has urged accredited participants to safeguard their accreditation and avoid sharing or transferring it under any circumstances.

Officials said the 46th SADC Summit would proceed as planned, with security prioritised to ensure the safety of all delegates and participants.

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