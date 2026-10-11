Ugandan national arrested after R1.6m counterfeit money discovered in uMhlanga

A Ugandan national has been arrested after Durban Metro Police allegedly uncovered R1.6 million in counterfeit cash during a raid on an upmarket flat in Umhlanga Ridge.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday, October 12.

The operation, conducted on Friday, October 9, was led by the Durban Metro Police Service’s Tactical Support Unit after intelligence reports were received about suspicious activity at the property.

Police said covert intelligence gathered information about unusual movements at the flat, prompting officers to obtain a search warrant. The raid was carried out with the assistance of the Port Shepstone Hawks and Counter Narcotics KZN.

During the operation, investigators allegedly discovered that the flat was being used as a brothel. Police further alleged that the suspect was involved in a so-called “Black Dollar” scheme, a fraud operation involving counterfeit currency.

The Local Criminal Record Centre was called to the scene to gather forensic evidence, including fingerprints and DNA samples from safes found inside the flat.

Police seized counterfeit cash estimated at R1.6m, an iPhone 16, a safe and two passports belonging to the suspect. Authorities said both passports contained expired visas.

The suspect was arrested and detained at Durban North Police Station.

He is expected to face charges of counterfeiting currency, contravening the South African Reserve Bank Act, operating a brothel and illegal immigration.

Investigations into the alleged counterfeiting operation and other possible criminal activities linked to the premises are continuing.