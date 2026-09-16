Hardware retailers struggling despite stronger consumer spending

South Africa’s hardware, paint and glass retailers remained under pressure in July, even as the broader retail sector posted its strongest annual growth in months. According to the latest figures from Statistics South Africa, overall retail trade sales rose 3.4% year-on-year in real terms during July 2026.

However, the hardware segment failed to share in the recovery. Sales at hardware, paint and glass retailers declined 1.1% year-on-year in July, making it one of the few retail categories to contract during the month.

Long-term weaknesses evident

The weakness was also evident over a longer period. Retail sales in the hardware, paint and glass category fell 1.8% during the three months ended July 2026 compared with the same period a year earlier, reducing overall retail growth by 0.1 percentage points.

The contrast with other retail segments was stark. General dealers recorded growth of 3.2%, while retailers in food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores grew 4.8% and other retailers expanded by 6.8% in July. These sectors were among the largest contributors to the overall increase in retail activity.