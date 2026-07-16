Economy

Rand under pressure as investors monitor latest US strikes on Iran

By Sunday World
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South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Illustration

The South African rand came under pressure on Thursday, as the latest escalation in hostilities between the United States and Iran pushed oil prices back up and reignited inflation concerns.

• At 08:35, the rand traded at 16.35 against the dollar, near its previous close as investors held back from making big bets.

• The US struck Iran’s coastal defences and missile sites on Wednesday after reimposing a naval blockade of its ports, while Iran threatened to shut off more regional energy exports, saying it was engaged in an “existential war” with America.

• The US dollar last traded flat against a basket of currencies, while oil prices rose for a fourth consecutive day on Thursday, with Brent crude futures last trading near a one-month high at $85 a barrel.

• “While higher energy costs could pressure South Africa’s import bill, the rand’s commodity linkage provides a partial offset through improved terms of trade if platinum group metals hold firm,” said ETM analytics in a research note.

• South Africa’s benchmark 2035 government bond was little changed in early deals, with the yield at 8.39%.

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  • The South African rand weakened on Thursday due to renewed US-Iran tensions driving oil prices higher and stoking inflation fears.
  • By 08:35, the rand traded at 16.35 to the dollar, close to its previous close as investors stayed cautious.
  • The US attacked Iranian coastal defenses and missile sites after reimposing a naval blockade, while Iran threatened further regional energy export shutdowns.
  • Brent crude oil rose for the fourth day, nearing $85 a barrel, while the US dollar remained stable against other currencies.
  • Despite higher energy costs potentially increasing South Africa's import bill, the rand may benefit partially from commodity exports like platinum group metals, with government bond yields largely unchanged.
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The South African rand came under pressure on Thursday, as the latest escalation in hostilities between the United States and Iran pushed oil prices back up and reignited inflation concerns.

• At 08:35, the rand traded at 16.35 against the dollar, near its previous close as investors held back from making big bets.

The US struck Iran's coastal defences and missile sites on Wednesday after reimposing a naval blockade of its ports, while Iran threatened to shut off more regional energy exports, saying it was engaged in an "existential war" with America.

The US dollar last traded flat against a basket of currencies, while oil prices rose for a fourth consecutive day on Thursday, with Brent crude futures last trading near a one-month high at $85 a barrel.

• "While higher energy costs could pressure South Africa's import bill, the rand's commodity linkage provides a partial offset through improved terms of trade if platinum group metals hold firm," said ETM analytics in a research note.

South Africa's benchmark 2035 government bond was little changed in early deals, with the yield at 8.39%.

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