Education dept defends Mangaung director over leaked ‘sex video’ claims

The department of education in Free State has condemned with strong possible terms a circulation of the artificial intelligence (AI) sex tape that is allegedly featuring the Mangaung district director, December Moloi.

Moloi, who is one of the best-performing education directors in the province, where he played a major role in assisting Free State to perform well in matric results, has found himself under the storm, where he is fending off claims that he was caught in a compromised position when the video of a man and a woman got leaked in the provincial politics and government WhatsApp groups.

The video has caused a storm within the government and political arena in the Free State. However, the department told Sunday World that it was a worrying trend in the province that certain groupings within the province were involved in character assassination and destroying others for the sake of power and pure gossip with malicious intent to harm others, including Moloi.

Free State department of education spokesperson Howard Ndaba said Moloi was aware of the circulating video clip purporting to feature him, saying he had denied any involvement in the incident depicted.

‘Video’s authenticity not certain’

“In the age of AI, deepfakes, and digital manipulation, verifying authenticity requires forensic investigation. Our internal assessment could not establish the authenticity or origin of the video. The clip itself exhibits technical anomalies, including freezing and inconsistent quality, which raise reasonable doubt about manipulation or doctoring. At this stage we have no conclusive evidence to confirm the video is genuine. The department does not know who leaked the video, nor the intended purpose behind its circulation,” said Ndaba.

Moloi’s sterling job

Ndaba said that Moloi, who was appointed as Mangaung District director in 2016 by the late education MEC Tate Makgoe following due recruitment processes, had been doing quite well in his leadership to steer the results of matriculants in the region.

“Under his stewardship, the then Motheo Education District, now Mangaung Metropolitan Education District, has consistently performed at a high level. This includes strong National Senior Certificate results and overall improvement across the education value chain. He is regarded as a dedicated administrator and consummate professional, and the Department values his contribution to delivering quality public education. The Free State department of education condemns the circulation of unverified, potentially manipulated content that can cause reputational harm. We treat all allegations seriously but also uphold the principle of audi alteram partem – “hear the other side”. Until verified by competent authorities, the department will not treat the video as authentic. Mr Moloi continues to execute his duties,” said Ndaba.

‘Act of sabotage’

Insiders within political and government in the province told Sunday World that the intention to embarrass Moloi and his family was a calculated move aimed at creating chaos within the education department in Free State, when the officials, including MEC Mamiki Maboya are working around the clock to reclaim the number one spot in matric results from KwaZulu-Natal that topped with a 90.6% pass rate, when Free State fell behind on second place at 89.33% and Gauteng at 89.06% pass rate.

“If you check that video, you can see that it was manipulated big time by the people who wanted to destroy December and his family. Whover did that knew exactly that the nonsense they wanted to circulate would create tensions and animosity within Free State, and I can bet that their attempts to tarnish the image of December fell short. We live with vile people who can go an extra mile to cause chaos with the aim of bringing others down, and in this case of December, it is exactly what they wanted to achieve, however they had failed in their mission,” said an insider.

Moloi ‘a well-respected person’

Another source within the education department said that Moloi was a well-respected person in the Free State academia, and a good husband and father, who worked around the clock to turn fortunes of the matric results in Mangaung District under the leadership of the late Makgoe.

“In fact, Mr Moloi should get private investigators to investigate all this AI nonsense and take those responsible to the cleaners. Once investigations are concluded, he can go open the case against those culprits. There has been a prolonged onslaught against Mr Moloi by wedge drivers, whom some are working close to him and other being officials in the department because he is hated for being an ethical leader who wants the job to be done. Some people accuse him of being a slave driver, when it comes to work performance, hence he is hated so much. People have a tendency of destroying others out of jealousy and envy because they think they are entitled. This is actually sad because before people become officials or politicians, they are family members of the people they love. Clearly there is a concerted effort to destroy Moloi with the aim of derailing him from his fiduciary duties to bring the best in academia for Free State learners,” said the insider.

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