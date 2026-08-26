Fight for economic liberation and protect women, AmaZulu Royal Chancellor tells young men

Escalating incidents of femicide and gender-based violence (GBV) at South African universities should serve as a “war cry” for institutions and communities to take decisive action against perpetrators, AmaZulu royal chancellor Inkosi Malusi Zondi has said.

Speaking at the launch of the Men-to-Men Dialogue at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Zondi urged men to take responsibility for confronting the attitudes and behaviours that contribute to violence against women and children.

The initiative aims to provide a platform for men to openly discuss challenges affecting them while addressing the social norms that perpetuate gender-based violence.

His remarks come at a time when concerns about the safety of women on South African university campuses continue to grow, with institutions under increasing pressure to strengthen measures that prevent violence, protect students and hold offenders accountable.

‘Men must lead efforts to protect women’

Zondi, a prominent traditional leader, businessman and senior adviser to Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, said men have a fundamental responsibility to protect women, beginning within their own families and communities.

“Even when the male figure is absent, the woman is the one who nurtures the young men. As a man you should protect women at all costs,” he said.

He argued that men should actively challenge harmful behaviour among their peers rather than leaving the fight against GBV solely to women, universities or law enforcement agencies.

According to Zondi, the responsibility is even more significant for men raised in cultures where respect for women is deeply embedded.

“It’s even worse when you’re brought up as a Zulu man because you’re taught and brought to respect and protect women,” he said.

Universities under pressure to create safer campuses

The rise in reported incidents of violence against women has intensified calls for universities to do more to ensure students can pursue their studies without fear of harassment, intimidation or violence.

Zondi stressed that institutions of higher learning have a critical role to play in shaping attitudes and behaviours among young people.

He said universities should create environments where students can engage in meaningful conversations about gender relations, consent, respect and accountability.

With many young people spending some of their most formative years on campuses, universities are increasingly being viewed as important agents of social change in the fight against GBV.

Men-to-Men Dialogue seeks cultural change

The launch of the Men-to-Men Dialogue is part of a broader effort to place men at the centre of conversations about preventing violence against women.

The initiative encourages men to speak openly about social pressures, harmful stereotypes and the role they can play in challenging cultures that enable abuse and violence.

For Zondi, addressing femicide requires more than institutional policies or legal interventions. It demands a collective commitment from men to become active participants in driving cultural and behavioural change.

Shared responsibility in the fight against GBV

Zondi concluded by emphasising that protecting women should not be regarded merely as a social expectation but as a core responsibility shared by men, families, communities and institutions.

As universities continue grappling with the scourge of femicide and gender-based violence, initiatives such as the Men-to-Men Dialogue could form an important part of broader efforts to create safer campuses and foster a culture of respect and accountability.

His message was clear: ending violence against women requires men to take ownership of the problem and become part of the solution.