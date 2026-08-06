NSFAS opens theft case against former board member over missing laptops

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has opened a theft case against a former board member accused of keeping laptops that were intended for under-resourced schools in the Eastern Cape.

In a statement issued on Thursday, NSFAS said its employees had laid a criminal complaint against the former board member, who allegedly failed to deliver 10 laptops earmarked for schools during the Eastern Cape Donation Drive in March 2026. According to the scheme, the individual was leading the NSFAS delegation responsible for distributing the devices.

NSFAS said that 30 laptops had been allocated to six high schools, with each school expected to receive five laptops for communal use by learners. However, the former board member allegedly kept 10 of the devices instead of ensuring they reached their intended beneficiaries.

Shocking allegations

Professor Hlengani Mathebula, the NSFAS administrator, described the allegations as shocking, saying it was particularly disturbing that a board member of an organisation established to support economically disadvantaged communities would allegedly be implicated in such conduct.

Mathebula welcomed the decision by employees to report the matter to law enforcement authorities, saying accountability was necessary to protect vulnerable learners and restore integrity within the institution. He said criminality flourishes when wrongdoing is ignored and praised staff members for pursuing justice on behalf of affected schools and learners.

He said NSFAS was working to rebuild public trust and ensure the organisation is associated with ethical leadership and service to students. Mathebula added that the alleged theft had deprived children from poor communities of resources that could have assisted their education.

The administrator also expressed confidence that the South African Police Service (SAPS) would investigate the matter and bring justice to the schools and learners who were meant to benefit from the donation drive.

NSFAS did not identify the former board member in its statement. The matter is now expected to be investigated by police.

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