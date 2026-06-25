‘Rapid migration overburdening education system’: MEC Maile

The Gauteng MEC for education, Lebogang Maile, says his department is seized with rapid migration in its quest to make the education system in the province function seamlessly.

Maile pointed out to the Sunday World on Tuesday, that many people come to the province, especially in urban areas, in search of job opportunities, better education for their kids, and a proper healthcare system. He said that this comes with a burden on schools, which have to accommodate the rapidly growing population in Gauteng.

“Our education system is overburdened through the increase of learners, where we had 1.4 million learners in 1995, to 2.8 million pupils this year,” said Maile.

The MEC stressed the need for more educators, schools and proper school infrastructure such as school desks and chairs.

Overcrowding

“In that regard, we can be able to place other learners in schools next to where they live. So there is a big problem of overcrowding in our schools because a lot of people come to our schools because there’s a lot of improvement in our education system, including the township schools,” said Maile.

He also pointed out that the government has an obligation of making sure that learners’ school transportation does not get affected by lack of transport. Almsot R1.7-billion is spent for transporting kids to different schools across the province.

Maile also noted that schools are dealing with challenges of gangsterism, bullying and ill-discipline.

Nutrition

The MEC also touched on the school nutrition programme, which feeds over nine million learners nutritious meals every day at school.

“For our children’s wellbeing and their focus in class, we need to make sure that they are provided with food so that they can concentrate while learning. It is not a wise move to have hungry learners in class, because such will make them lose focus, therefore we believe that for us as the province to produce great results every year, we need to also make sure that our kids are well fed, and through that, they will surely excel in their studies,” said Maile.

The MEC also tapped into the performance of matriculants in Gauteng, pointing out that there is much improvement. He commended Grade 12 learners who are getting better results in mathematics and science – as it helps unlock more study options after high school.

“As a department, we have also introduced special programmes, including secondary school intervention programmes with an aim of trying to help our kids to be ready for matric and to also be ready for exams.

“As such, we also have to train more and more educators to be able to deal with the big numbers that are in our schools.”

Read More: Matric class of 2025 delivers record results despite systemic challenges

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content