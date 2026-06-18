Sefako Makgatho university vice-chancellor Tandi Matsha-Erasmus dies

Professor Tandi Matsha-Erasmus, the vice-chancellor and principal of Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) has died.

The esteemed academic’s untimely death was announced by the university on Wednesday evening.

Matsha-Erasmus, who was loved and respected by many in the academic fraternity, was described by the university as a distinguished academic, an accomplished leader, and a passionate advocate for the transformative power of higher education.

The university spokesperson, Tshimangadzo Mphaphuli, said Matsha-Erasmus’s passing represents an immeasurable loss not only to the SMU community but also to the higher education sector, the health sciences fraternity, and the many communities whose lives were touched by her leadership, scholarship, and service.

“Since assuming oﬃce as vice-chancellor and principal, Professor Matsha-Erasmus dedicated herself to advancing the university’s academic mission, strengthening research and innovation, and positioning SMU as a leading institution committed to excellence, equity, social justice, and meaningful community impact. She championed a vision of a university that not only produces graduates and knowledge but also actively contributes to nation-building and social transformation,” said Mphaphuli.

Mphaphuli added that Matsha-Erasmus’s tenure was characterised by courage, integrity, compassion, and a steadfast commitment to accountability.

“She led with conviction during a period of signiﬁcant institutional reﬂection and renewal, consistently demonstrating a willingness to engage diﬃcult issues openly and place the long-term interests of the university above personal or organisational comfort.

“As the SMU community mourns this profound loss, it also celebrates a life of exceptional achievement, dedicated service, and enduring impact. Professor Matsha-Erasmus leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire students, academics, researchers, professional staﬀ, alumni, and partners for generations to come,” said Mphaphuli.

The university has also extended its deepest condolences to the family, loved ones, friends, colleagues, and all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside Matsha-Erasmus during her distinguished career.

SMU also said that it honours the life, leadership, and legacy of Matsha-Erasmus be remembered with honour, gratitude, and respect due to her selfless dedication to academia

Matsha-Erasmus was appointed as the new vice-chancellor of SMU in June last year to lead the university with the aim of taking the institution to greater heights.

Her colleagues at the university described her as a resolute leader who believed in everyone’s growth at the institution.

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