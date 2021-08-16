Surge in infections among pupils a cause for concern

Johannesburg – As the Covid-19 infections fuelled by the unpredictable Delta variant continue to elude scientists, a new headache for education authorities is dealing with the surge of infections among pupils.

This week, the new wave of infections wreaked havoc in various schools in KwaZulu- Natal and Eastern Cape with increasing numbers of people reportedly being infected.

In KwaZulu-Natal, more than 10 schools had to be closed following the outbreaks – even grade R pupils were not spared from the virus.

Despite the infections spiraling out of control, the Department of Basic Education said learning must continue.

“This has been our life since June 2020 when schools reopened. Schools have standard operating procedures to follow as part of Covid case management. Provinces are equipped to handle these cases and have been able to protect learners, especially the grade 12 group from further curriculum losses.

“The coronavirus cases in schools are a reflection of community infections,” said Elijah Mhlanga, the spokesperson for the Department of Basic Education.

The Eastern Cape is among the provinces severely affected by schools’ closure, with the MEC for health in the province, Makhosazana Meth, conceding that there was a general fear that the surge might complicate the province’s war against the deadly virus.

This week alone, about 92 schools had reported cases of Covid-19 among pupils. The OR Tambo district, Buffalo City, Nelson Mandela, Chris Hani, Amathole and Sarah Baartman are reportedly leading districts with infected pupils.

Cynthia Barnes, the National Teachers Union general secretary, said they had warned the department that there was no scientific evidence that pupils were immune from the virus.

“It’s almost impossible for normal teaching and learning to continue under the current conditions. Teachers and parents are gravely concerned about the safety of learners. Every day, we get new reports of outbreaks in schools,” said Barnes.

The National Professional Teachers Organisation of SA’s Thirona Moodley said more concerning was that the virus was now targeting pupils in the lower grades.

“In one school, a pupil died after being infected. About 20 cases of new infections among learners are reported daily,” said Moodley.

Concerns have also been raised that the instability will have a disastrous effect on the matric class of 2021. It is widely believed that the latest version of the novel coronavirus is lethal and more dangerous for people who are not vaccinated.

According to recent data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, coastal provinces such as KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Western Cape continue to experience a high toll of Covid-19 cases.

