Covid-19

Western Cape ‘ready to open schools’

By Nokuthula Zwane

Pandemic epicentre assures safety of all

The Western Cape, which accounts for a lion’s share of COVID-19 cases and deaths, has declared itself ready to welcome pupils and teachers back in the classrooms next month. The provincial department of education said 95% of principals and 94% of cleaners had reported for duty this week to start preparing the schools.

MEC for education in the Western Cape Debbie Schäfer said she understood there was anxiety about the reopening of schools, but added that measures had been put in place to ensure the safety of all in the education sector.

“Some people are also struggling to understand that on the one hand, they have been told to stay home and isolate themselves from society, yet now they are being told to go to schools or send their children to school,” Schäfer said.

“There are huge disadvantages of closing schools. Parents cannot work, children miss out on important parts of the curriculum, which can affect the rest of their schooling and their future earning capacity, and the poor are affected the most.”

The Western Cape is the epicentre of the virus in the country and accounts for more than half of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga this week brought certainty to the sector after she announced that grade 12 and 7 pupils would resume the academic year from June 1, with other grades to be phased in over time.

The department is also in a race against time to fix the more than 1 500 schools that have been vandalised across the country since the lockdown began over a month ago.

However, teacher union Sadtu in the Northern Cape said teachers in the province should not report for duty tomorrow.

Sadtu Northern Cape provincial secretary Palesa Nqumashe said that the union’s position is informed by the last assessment report presented to the unions that indicated the Northern Cape department of education was not ready to open schools tomorrow for teachers.

Author


Similar stories

Covid-19

Wuhan repatriation hero Ntshane dies of cancer

Meta Mphahlele The family of Tebatso Ntshane, the SAA crew member, who was on the mission to repatriate over 100 South Africans in Wuhan amid...
Read more
Breaking News

COVID-19 claims 52 more lives including two babies

South Africa has lost 52 more people to COVID-19, shooting the death toll to 481. This is the highest number of recorded deaths since the...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.