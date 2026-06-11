Bafana Bafana’s probable line-up against Mexico

In just a matter of hours, Bafana Bafana will take to the field when they face Mexico in the opening game of the 2026 Fifa World Cup at the Azteca Stadium.

The entire South African nation is on tenterhooks as to whom SA coach Hugo Broos will select in his final starting XI to do duty for the country. Social media is abuzz with various commentators and so-called experts having their opinions as to who should start the match.

Having followed the team from their journey in the camp in SA and also in Pachuca in Mexico, Sunday World gives out pointers as to which players will be chosen to take Mzansi to the promised land.

Goalkeeper: Ronwen Williams

Defenders: Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Olwethu Makhanya

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo “Yaya” Sithole, Thapelo Maseko, Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis

Striker: Lyle Foster

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