Bafana Bafana’s probable line-up against Mexico

In just a matter of hours, Bafana Bafana will take to the field when they face Mexico in the opening game of the 2026 Fifa World Cup at the Azteca Stadium.
The entire South African nation is on tenterhooks as to whom SA coach Hugo Broos will select in his final starting XI to do duty for the country. Social media is abuzz with various commentators and so-called experts having their opinions as to who should start the match.
Having followed the team from their journey in the camp in SA and also in Pachuca in Mexico, Sunday World gives out pointers as to which players will be chosen to take Mzansi to the promised land.
Goalkeeper: Ronwen Williams
Defenders: Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Olwethu Makhanya
Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo “Yaya” Sithole, Thapelo Maseko, Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis
Striker: Lyle Foster
- Bafana Bafana will play Mexico in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Azteca Stadium soon.
- South African coach Hugo Broos faces intense public speculation over his starting XI selection.
- Sunday World has followed the team's preparation in South Africa and Mexico.
- Predicted starting lineup includes Ronwen Williams (GK), Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Olwethu Makhanya (Defenders), Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo "Yaya" Sithole, Thapelo Maseko, Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis (Midfielders), and Lyle Foster (Striker).
- Additional video content related to the team and lineup is available on the Sunday World YouTube channel.