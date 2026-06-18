Bafana’s probable line-up against Czech Republic

In just a matter of hours, Bafana Bafana will take to the field when they face the Czech Republic in Group A’s second round of matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The match is a do-or-die affair after Bafana suffered a devastating 2-0 loss against Mexico in the opening ceremony last Thursday. A second loss at the tournament will effectively kill South Africa’s chances of a backdoor entry to the Last-32, and so coach Hugo Broos and his regiment must jump for the throat when they take to the field. The Czech Republic are also on the back foot after suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of South Korea, who are in the same group.

Mexico are the co-hosts, and they filled the Azteca Stadium to full capacity, and the atmosphere was so intimidating that the Bafana players capitulated to the unbearable pressure.

SA on tenterhooks about selection

After a bit of experimenting against Mexico last week, the entire South African nation is on tenterhooks as to whom Broos will select in his final starting XI this time around. Last week’s chopping and changing of the team went horribly wrong as the South Africans were caught flat-footed by their opponents.

The tactics applied on the day were also flawed and bizarre. And truth be told, the hosts were not as enterprising and as ruthless, but still Bafana succumbed as their tactics backfired and they lost 2-0. Football pundits have criticized Broos’ 5-3-2 formation and are crying for a more fluid 4-5-1 layout, which will give the coach some options in the centre and width on the wings.

Possible redemption team

Social media is abuzz with various commentators and so-called experts having their opinions as to who should start the match, and having followed the team from their journey in the camp in SA and also in Pachuca and in Mexico City, Sunday World gives out pointers as to which players must be chosen for Bafana to redeem themselves.

Probable Bafana starting line-up:

Goalkeeper: Ronwen Williams

Defenders: Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Ime Okon

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Thalenthe Mbatha, Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis

Striker: Iqraam Rayners

Read More: Hugo Broos sends bold message to critics ahead of Czechia clash

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