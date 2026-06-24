Cristiano Ronaldo has made history again. By netting twice in Portugal’s 5-0 victory against Uzbekistan on Tuesday, he became the first player to score in six different editions of the FIFA World Cup.

CR7’s sixth-minute strike made him the first man to net in six editions and the second oldest marksman in World Cup history. The 41-year-old Portuguese joined Michael Laudrup and Argentinian Lionel Messi in reigning as his nation’s youngest and oldest World Cup scorer. Ronaldo’s second saw him outrank Eusebio and become the Portuguese leader for goals in the competition.

It took just six minutes for Ronaldo to shush his skeptics with an impeccably controlled strike. Then, as everybody expected CR7 to unleash a knuckleball free-kick, Nuno Mendes sneakily steered it home.

Ronaldo’s second of the contest put the result to bed, and he would have gone to sleep with a TRIONDA had it not been for goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov’s guts and reflexes. Portugal still emerged emphatic victors to move on to progression’s periphery.

A Madeiran Martian had been written off by the masses. The man Pepe labelled “an alien” then ran out in ‘Space City’ and exterminated debate over his status in the Portugal side. Cristiano Ronaldo’s old amigo was one of many men he relieved of a record on Tuesday at the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Brilliant close-range strike

After seeing the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland hit the headlines this week, the Portugal star reached liftoff in Houston in fine fashion. Playing in his sixth World Cup finals, the 41-year-old got the ball up and running against Uzbekistan with a brilliant close-range effort following Joao Cancelo’s cross.

It was a history-making goal – Ronaldo became the first player to score in six World Cups, and he also became the second-oldest scorer in tournament history behind Cameroon’s Roger Milla. The relief on Ronaldo’s face after he struggled in the opener against Congo DR was palpable.

Said the Portuguese dangerman after his performance: “I’m very happy. But for me, the most important thing is our work and the confidence we showed. The team performed really well and improved a lot. As the saying goes, every cloud has a silver lining. Obviously, speaking personally, records are always nice, but my goal is always to help the national team achieve its objectives.” Ronaldo told the media.

“This was the response we had in the dressing room. There are times when you need a game like the first one in order to grow in the tournament. Today we saw a team with the same attitude and commitment, but with greater maturity because it was no longer the opening match. I’m very pleased with the result.” Roberto Martinez, Portugal coach

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